Two more deaths recorded in Mid Sussex

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Mid Sussex.

The dashboard shows 349 people had died in the area by May 9 (Monday) – up from 347 on Friday.

They were among 22,729 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.