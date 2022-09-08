Two more deaths recorded in Mid Sussex

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last eight days in Mid Sussex.

A total of 376 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 8 (Thursday) – up from 374 August 31.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 24,375 deaths recorded across the South East.

Most Popular

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

A total of 165,369 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 8 (Thursday) – up from 164,264 eight days previous.