65 great photos from two superb days of May racing at Goodwood

Good-sized crowds have seen a total of 14 races over the two days, the highlights being the listed Festival Stakes, Height of Fashion Stakes and Cocked Hat Stakes.

Friday brought a double for jockey Saffie Osborne and trainer Ed Walker, who won with Red Sand and Queen’s Reign.

The William Hill Festival Stakes was won by Callum Shepherd on 6/1 chance Isle of Jura for trainer George Scott.

Saturday’s William Hill Height of Fashion Stakes went to Joe Fanning on 6/4 favourite Francophone for trainer Charlie Johnston, while the British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes was won by Meydaan (7/2) under Harry Davies for Simon and Ed Crisford.

In the video player above, see a slideshow of photos by Malcolm Wells – and on this page and the ones linked, or just by scrolling down if you’re on the Observer app, see more pictures from the two days by Clive Bennett.

1 . Friday's racing at Goodwood pictures by Clive Bennett (1).jpg Images from the first day of Goodwood's two-day May meeting Photo: Clive Bennett

2 . Friday's racing at Goodwood pictures by Clive Bennett (27).jpg Images from the first day of Goodwood's two-day May meeting Photo: Clive Bennett

3 . Friday's racing at Goodwood pictures by Clive Bennett (22).jpg Images from the first day of Goodwood's two-day May meeting Photo: Clive Bennett

4 . Friday's racing at Goodwood pictures by Clive Bennett (25).jpg Images from the first day of Goodwood's two-day May meeting Photo: Clive Bennett