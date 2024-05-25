65 great photos from two superb days of May racing at Goodwood

By Steve Bone
Published 25th May 2024, 17:38 BST
Updated 25th May 2024, 19:01 BST
It’s been a lovely couple of days of superb late May flat racing at Goodwood – with a few pointers for punters towards Glorious week later in the season.

Good-sized crowds have seen a total of 14 races over the two days, the highlights being the listed Festival Stakes, Height of Fashion Stakes and Cocked Hat Stakes.

Friday brought a double for jockey Saffie Osborne and trainer Ed Walker, who won with Red Sand and Queen’s Reign.

The William Hill Festival Stakes was won by Callum Shepherd on 6/1 chance Isle of Jura for trainer George Scott.

Saturday’s William Hill Height of Fashion Stakes went to Joe Fanning on 6/4 favourite Francophone for trainer Charlie Johnston, while the British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes was won by Meydaan (7/2) under Harry Davies for Simon and Ed Crisford.

In the video player above, see a slideshow of photos by Malcolm Wells – and on this page and the ones linked, or just by scrolling down if you’re on the Observer app, see more pictures from the two days by Clive Bennett.

Images from the first day of Goodwood's two-day May meeting

