Collection of art from leading light of Liverpool’s Bohemian set comes to auction at Fernhurst

A collection of a dozen artworks by the artist Albert Lipczinski (1876-1974), who spent the early part of his life in Liverpool, are expected to sell for up to £88,000 at John Nicholson’s on November 12.

It has been consigned by descendants of Jack and Elizabeth Yates who befriended Lipczinski and his wife Elizabeth “Doonie” in Liverpool in the early 1900s. Elizabeth Yates was the sitter in a number of Lipczinski’s portraits, several of which appear in this sale.

The couple remained lifelong supporters and friends of Lipczinski during two world wars and the Lipczinkis living in Poland during the ‘Iron Curtain’ years.

Albert Lipczinski was born of Polish descent in Lebork, then part of the new Greater German Empire, in 1876. Conscripted into the Prussian army, he is said to have assaulted a German officer after witnessing cruel treatment of a fellow recruit.

Lot 103 African Scene, watercolour, 38 x 44.5cm, £2,000-3,000

Lipcszinski escaped imprisonment in Germany by fleeing the country to Liverpool where he may have intended to leave for America. As with many other migrants of the time, however, he found a home in Liverpool itself, where he started taking evening classes in art.

The family portraits and other paintings and drawings included in this sale were passed down to the Yates’s daughter Anne Jamouneau. It remains the largest collection held in private hands.

Many of the paintings are from the period of time in Liverpool before the outbreak of the First World War when Lipczinski was a member of the Sandon Art Society in Liverpool and was part of a short-lived but extraordinary creative and bohemian atmosphere that included figures such as Augustus John, the Glaswegian Art Nouveau designer Herbert McNair, the architect Charles Reilley, and others.

The subject matter and approach in some of the works hint at the influence of Augustus John, perhaps most notably in the intensely focused self-portraits and the bohemian subjects.

Lot 112 Self-portrait, before 1914, oil on panel, 44 x 37cm, £5,000-8,000

Andrew Swain, Fine Art specialist at John Nicholson’s says ‘This collection is really evocative of the period and the work that was happening at the time’.

The Sandon Art Society in Liverpool hosted the Modern Art and Post-Impressionist exhibition in 1911 and included works by Van Gogh, Cézanne, Gauguin, Picasso and Matisse. This exhibition had previously been shown a year earlier in London and was regarded as a groundbreaking event seen by thousands, introducing European ‘modern art’ to the British Isles. Lipczinski was one of a number of British based artists whose work was included when the exhibition toured to Liverpool.