Across the UK 94 pubs and bars have been named winners with The Angel Inn taking the title in West Sussex.

Nicola Jones, owner of The Angel Inn in Petworth, said: “It is wonderful recognition for all the team at The Angel Inn in Petworth. We strive to fill our menus with produce from local fields, local farms and local waters. And that is a constant endeavour.”

The pubs will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration at 30 Euston Square on Wednesday, June 22.

The Angel Inn, Petworth

At the grand final, 15 regional winners will also be announced, as well as the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year 2022.

The National Pub & Bar Awards aims to put exemplary on-trade businesses across the UK in the national spotlight, showcasing the hospitality industry’s diversity, creativity and vital importance to the UK economy.

“Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the event.

“With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question. These 94 County Winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit!”

