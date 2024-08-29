One week to go! Goodwood Revival 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

- Goodwood Revival takes place next week, Friday 6 – Sunday 8 September - Celebrating John Surtees, the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Jaguar XK engine and beach buggies - Full race schedule set to run exclusively on sustainable fuel - Revive & Thrive fashion hub and workshops to feature a star-studded line-up - Last chance to join us – final Sunday tickets remain at goodwood.com

As the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit prepares to open its doors for the Goodwood Revival next week, here is a preview of what’s to come:

On track-actionServing as a landmark moment for historic motorsport, all races at the 2024 Goodwood Revival will take place exclusively using sustainable fuel. With thirteen thrilling races across the weekend, the Motor Circuit will play host to an outstanding collection of racing classics from pre-1963 GT cars in the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy to World Championship sportscars from 1955-1960.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

D-DayThis year’s Revival will mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings with a special on-track parade. Over 100 military machines, which were instrumental during the D-Day landings of the Second World War, will be in attendance - both on track and on display - comprising the largest gathering of military vehicles at Goodwood. We are particularly honoured that the parade will welcome D-Day veterans John Dennett (Royal Navy) and George Chandler (Coastal Forces), as well as Chelsea Pensioners on Sunday 8 September.

The 2022 Goodwood Revival. Ph. by Michal Pospisil.

Beach Buggy track opening paradeAn impressive contingent of up to 100 pre-1966 beach buggies and cars will take to the track each morning to officially open the event. Spectators can expect to see an eclectic array of beach machinery, as we celebrate 60 years of the original Meyers Manx beach buggy.

John SurteesThe Revival will celebrate the exceptional career of John Surtees – to this day the only person to win World Championships on two and four wheels. Reflecting on a truly extraordinary legacy – which included seven motorcycle World Championships between 1956 and 1960, the 1964 Formula 1 World Championship, and the 1966 Can-Am Championship – the tribute to John Surtees will include everything from 250cc, 350cc and 500cc motorcycles to Grand Prix winners, unlimited sports cars and GTs.

Star drivers & ridersAs ever, this year’s Revival will bring together a stellar line-up of competitors from across the world of motorsport including 23-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness MBE, nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen, seven-time NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson and four-time IndyCar Champion Dario Franchitti. Also joining us are Formula 1 World Champions Sir Jackie Stewart and Jacques Villeneuve, as well as former Formula 1 drivers Derek Bell, Karun Chandhok and Goodwood hillclimb record-holder Max Chilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All things vintage! Revive & ThriveIn 2024, the Revive & Thrive Village has moved to a new location, as the Revival continues to champion this strikingly relevant ethos. A series of workshops and demonstrations will hero heritage skills, sharing ways to reduce, reuse, repair, restore and recycle for authentic circular consumption. Led by TV’s Dominic Chinea and Micaela Sharp, the Revive & Thrive Workshop will host craft demonstrations, live restoration projects and drop-in sewing activities. The new Revive & Thrive fashion hub will bring together the Best Dressed competition, fashion shows and a host of very special guests as well as live music, great food and luxury pre-owned and vintage shopping.

2023 Goodwood Revival. Ph. by Jack Beasly.

Star-studded line-upThe excitement doesn’t stop there, with the Revive & Thrive stage featuring an extraordinary lineup of speakers and experts. Taking to the stage are renowned model David Gandy, style activist Dandy Wellington, global icon Dita von Teese, Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Bridgerton) along with many more names.

More than just cars! Off-track attractionsFun for all the family continues around the event and Over the Road (quite literally!) as visitors can enjoy a variety of festivities. Whether that's making the most of the vintage fairground, exploring the Revival High Street, catching the Bonhams|Cars auction or watching a movie at the Revival Cinema presented by Sky Cinema.

Tyrrell Shed unveilingAfter a sneak peek at the 81st Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport earlier this year, the Tyrrell Shed will be officially opened to the public on Sunday 8 September at 10am. As an important part of motor racing history, the Tyrrell Shed was saved from demolition and relocated to the Goodwood Motor Circuit. Visitors will have the chance to visit the Tyrrell Shed across the weekend which has been fitted out as the former home of the Tyrrell Formula 1 team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Betty Richmond Driving SchoolNew for 2024, the Betty Richmond Driving School celebrates 60 years since the first state-of-the-art simulators revolutionised driving education. Set on the picturesque Richmond Lawn, this unique experience will feature 1950s-style driving simulators with visitors able to have a go and challenge themselves to pass the ultimate driving test.

Wild WesthampnettThe theme of this year’s main entrance takes its cue from the 75th anniversary of the first televised western on British television, with the area transformed into an immersive, theatrical experience as Wild Westhampnett.

Freddie March Spirit of Aviation presented by Bonhams|CarsA staple of the Revival, the Freddie March Spirit of Aviation presented by Bonhams|Cars brings together some of the most elegant and rarely seen pre-1966 aircraft in a magnificent concours d'elegance. With an incredible line-up of planes on show - including a rare collection of Supermarine Spitfires - the exhibition highlights Goodwood's rich aviation heritage and celebrates Freddie March, the 9th Duke of Richmond, former aircraft engineer, racing driver and entrepreneur.