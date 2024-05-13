One week to go! Goodwoof gets ready to celebrate all things dog

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

• Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare takes place this weekend – Saturday 18 & Sunday 19 May.• Tickets are still available at goodwood.com – with Saturday tickets now limited.

Taking place against the stunning backdrop of The Kennels at the Goodwood Estate, Goodwoof presents two days of captivating content entirely devoted to dogs and their wellbeing. Canines can learn new tricks in the Have-a-go area, wag their tails to the beat at the Ministry of Hound dog disco, and have a splash in Fido’s Lido presented by Antinol, whilst owners peruse kennels designed by world-renowned architects at Barkitecture, listen to our experts at the Wellness Stage presented by MARS Petcare and take time to unwind in Literary Corner.

As Goodwoof gets ready to open its doors next weekend, here is a first sniff of what’s to come:

Woodland WalkNew for 2024, the Woodland Walk offers humans and hounds the chance to stroll through the Estate’s beautiful woodland. Along the walk, visitors can try out a number of activities, including Forest Bathing, Truffle Hunting, and visiting our Pet Psychic.

Visitors enjoy Goodwoof. Ph. by Tom Baigent.

Goodwoof GamesGoodwoof presents a unique twist on the 2024 Paris Olympics with the Goodwoof Games. Canine competitors can try their paws at the Hurdles, 25 Metre Sprint, Hammer Throw (& Fetch), and Long Jump, with numerous prizes up for grabs. There’s also the opportunity to see some Olympians in action as Dame Laura and Sir Jason Kenny join us on Saturday.

Field & TrailGoodwoof’s Field and Trail area offers spectators the chance to watch the remarkable work and partnership of highly-skilled dogs and their handlers. Visitors can enjoy Gundog and Sheepdog demonstrations here throughout the weekend, joined by a host of experts including David Latham and Adrian Slater.

Celebration of the LabradorTaking place on both the Saturday and Sunday of the event for the first time this year, Goodwoof will open with its traditional breed parade. Set to venture from the spectacular backdrop of Goodwood House down to The Kennels, the parade will be led by The Duke of Richmond and Clare Balding, alongside a military marching band – and of course hundreds of Labradors. Any Labradors looking to take part can book on to the parade at goodwood.com.

Literary CornerOffering a shady spot to relax and listen to tales from a stellar line up of authors and artists, Clare Balding, Hugh Bonneville, James Middleton and Bill Bailey are set to headline Literary Corner. Others include Anita Mangan, Murray Lachlan Young, Rob Biddulph and many more. Just next door, Goodwoof’s very own book shop gives visitors the opportunity to purchase books and attend author signing sessions.

Goodwoof 2022. Ph. by Christopher Ison.

The Studio presented by Randox HealthThe Studio presented by Randox Health, provides owners and their dogs with the chance to truly unwind amid the excitement of the event. Enjoy complimentary sessions in dog yoga (DOGA), sound bathing, reiki, and learn dog massage techniques.

The Wellness Centre presented by Mars PetcareThe Wellness Centre presented by MARS Petcare, offers a variety of talks, demonstrations, and Q&A sessions with industry experts. Whether it's demonstrations by Medical Detection Dogs or a session with Dr Bolu Eso, you can find the full timetable available to view here.

BarkitectureBritian’s leading kennel design competition – Barkitecture – returns for 2024. Curated by The Duke of Richmond and Kevin McCloud MBE, Barkitecture brings together an array of unique and outstanding kennel designs. The theme for this year’s competition is Lounge Access: For the Jet-Setting Dog, with architects challenged to design a kennel that creates a sense of calm and tranquillity for dogs on the move. Find a first preview of the kennels here.

