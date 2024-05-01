Surfs up! Goodwood Revival to feature beach buggy track opening parade
Goodwood Revival is pleased to share further details of the event’s track opening parade, as a contingent of up to 100 pre-1966 beach buggies and cars is set to take part in a parade around the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit under the September sun.
Set to be the first of its kind at Goodwood, the impressive collection of beach buggies and cars will take to the track each morning to formally open the event.
This year, Meyers Manx is celebrating 60 years of its original beach buggy. Designed initially for the beaches of California by Bruce Meyers, the marque dominated desert racing in its time, breaking records across the Baja peninsula and creating a pop culture phenomenon. Established in 1964, the VW Beetle-based buggy was a personification of its creator – Californian engineer, boat builder, surfer and artist, Bruce Meyers and since then, has been a staple on beaches and dunes across the world.
Having previously been joined by a variety of vehicles, including the event’s biggest-ever motorcycle parade last year, the Revival’s track opening parade wows the crowds with an eclectic array of machinery and this year is set to be no exception.
Taking place across the weekend, the track opening parade will join the full race schedule which is set to run exclusively on sustainable fuels.