Tin plate toy inspired by Hispano-Suiza touring car

A tinplate model of an Hispano-Suiza touring car has just sold at Toovey’s for £1100. This rare model featured on the cover of Gordon Gardiner and Alastair Morris’ Price Guide to Metal Toys.

Hispano-Suiza is one the most important marques from the early days of motoring. The automobile company was named Hispano-Suiza, which translates as Spanish Swiss, by its founders Marc Birkigt and Damián Mateau.

The company’s corporate structure would evolve manufacturing in France and Spain whilst retaining its famous name. Its patrons would include King Alfonso XIII of Spain. Hispano-Suiza became famous with the introduction of voiturette race cars which showcased the marques quality and capabilities at motor racing events during the early twentieth century.

Engineer owner, Marc Birkigt, acquired a reputation for building remarkable machines. Many have argued that the Type 45 Alfonso XIII from the early 1900s was amongst the world’s first sports cars. The Type 45’s engine was placed closer to the rear which combined with its low chassis created an extremely balanced car with exceptional handling in the corners and straights. These innovative engineering principles became the hallmark of these cars.

An early 20th century JEP tinplate clockwork model Hispano-Suiza touring car.

Commenting on the tinplate Hispano-Suiza Toovey’s toy specialist Chris Gale said “Tinplate was used in the manufacture of toys from the mid-19th century. The invention of sheet metal stamping allowed toys to be made inexpensively in large numbers. Tin toys were made from thin sheets of steel plated with tin, hence the name tinplate and were painted by hand. This wonderful model was by Jouet de Paris, also known as JEP. The company was founded in 1902 by Roussel. and Dufrien.

They not only sold their own models but also brought together a number of independent tin-smithing ateliers in eastern Paris. The thriving independent toy makers of Paris benefited from selling their designs and models under a single brand and catalogue. The JEP tinplate clockwork Hispano-Suiza touring car was numbered No. 7395.

Although there was some playwear, paint chips, scratch marks and repairs its burgundy and yellow coachwork had a pleasing patina. It had a sprung front bumper, windscreens, spare tyre and electric lights. Not only did the model have forward and reverse gears but also working steering.”

Gordon Gardiner worked at Sotheby’s and later as Toovey’s toy consultant working with Chris over many years. A copy of his 'The Price Guide to Metal Toys' was included in the lot. Chris Gale is always delighted to share his expertise and passion for toys with collectors and specialists.

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com - and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.