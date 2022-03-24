180 further coronavirus cases in Worthing

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Worthing increased by 180 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 32,334 cases had been confirmed in Worthing when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 24 (Thursday), up from 32,154 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Worthing, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 29,202 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 30,693.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 97,819 over the last 24 hours, to 20,613,817.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Worthing.

The dashboard shows 232 people had died in the area by March 24 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 21,028 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Worthing.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Worthing have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 71,389 people had received a booster or third dose by March 23 (Wednesday) – 70% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 85,281 people (84%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.