Crime on the rise in Worthing, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in Worthing, official police records reveal.

Sussex Police recorded 8,941 offences in Worthing in the 12 months to June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of ​12%​ compared to the previous year, when there were 7,973.

Most Popular

However, at 80.7 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 91.3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures come as a victim support group says “women deserve better” after a sharp rise in violent and sexual offences led to a record high for police-recorded crime in England and Wales.

Of the crimes recorded in Worthing over the last 12 months, 313 were sexual offences – an increase of 24% from the year before.

Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 2,930 to 3,199 over this period.

One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence without injury, which rose by 13%, from 1,218 incidents to 1,380.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales there were 70,600 rape offences recorded in the year to June, another record high and an increase of 20% from 59,046 in 2019-20.

The number has nearly doubled in just over six years, from 36,321 in 2015-16.

Reacting to the figures, Diana Fawcett, chief executive at the charity Victim Support, said: “This huge increase in sexual violence, in particular rape, reported to the police is seriously alarming and a stark reminder that the government needs to get a grip on staggeringly low conviction rates and horrendous court delays.

Nationally, domestic-abuse related offences totalled 912,181 in the year to June, up 6% on the previous 12 months and up 14% in 2019-20.