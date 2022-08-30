Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings given to five Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:47 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Enzo's Restaurant at 4 Graham Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 17

    • Rated 4: Jones Coffee Co. at 28 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 22

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Smugglers Return at The Smugglers Return 112 Ham Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 22

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: New Sunflower at Shop 71 Salvington Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 23

    • Rated 5: China China at 6 Dominion Buildings Dominion Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 19