Food hygiene ratings given to five Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Enzo's Restaurant at 4 Graham Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 17

• Rated 4: Jones Coffee Co. at 28 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Smugglers Return at The Smugglers Return 112 Ham Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 22

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: New Sunflower at Shop 71 Salvington Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 23