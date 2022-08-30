Food hygiene ratings given to five Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Enzo's Restaurant at 4 Graham Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 17
• Rated 4: Jones Coffee Co. at 28 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Smugglers Return at The Smugglers Return 112 Ham Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 22
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: New Sunflower at Shop 71 Salvington Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 23
• Rated 5: China China at 6 Dominion Buildings Dominion Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 19