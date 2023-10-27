BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to five Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: KFC at 30 - 32 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 24

    • Rated 5: Padpad at Restaurant 49 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 23

    • Rated 5: Nikki's Cafe at 137 Rectory Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 19

    • Rated 1: Laughing Dog Worthing at 20 - 22 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 21

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Mulberry at Public House The Mulberry Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 24