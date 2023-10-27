Food hygiene ratings given to five Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: KFC at 30 - 32 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Padpad at Restaurant 49 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Nikki's Cafe at 137 Rectory Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 19
• Rated 1: Laughing Dog Worthing at 20 - 22 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Mulberry at Public House The Mulberry Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 24