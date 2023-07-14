Food hygiene ratings given to four Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: The Woods Burger Kitchen at 55 - 59 Portland Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 8
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Spice of India at Shop 109 South Farm Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 12
• Rated 3: Goring Fish N Chips at 299 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 8
• Rated 3: Kebab Centre at 161 Tarring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 8