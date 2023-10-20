BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to seven Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: The Signal Post at The Signal Post 79 Rowlands Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 18

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: New Amsterdam at New Amsterdam 79 High Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 18

    • Rated 5: Goring by Sea Cricket &Football Club at Goring Cricket Club Recreation Ground Goring Fernhurst Drive, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 12

    • Rated 5: The Bull at Bull Inn Goring Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 12

    • Rated 5: The Whiskey Rooms at The Whiskey Rooms 142 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 11

    • Rated 4: Toby Carvery at Toby Carvery 39 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 14

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Taste of Bengal at 203 Heene Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 11