Food hygiene ratings given to seven Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Signal Post at The Signal Post 79 Rowlands Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: New Amsterdam at New Amsterdam 79 High Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Goring by Sea Cricket &Football Club at Goring Cricket Club Recreation Ground Goring Fernhurst Drive, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: The Bull at Bull Inn Goring Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: The Whiskey Rooms at The Whiskey Rooms 142 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 11

• Rated 4: Toby Carvery at Toby Carvery 39 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 14

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: