Food hygiene ratings given to seven Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Signal Post at The Signal Post 79 Rowlands Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: New Amsterdam at New Amsterdam 79 High Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: Goring by Sea Cricket &Football Club at Goring Cricket Club Recreation Ground Goring Fernhurst Drive, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: The Bull at Bull Inn Goring Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: The Whiskey Rooms at The Whiskey Rooms 142 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 11
• Rated 4: Toby Carvery at Toby Carvery 39 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 14
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Taste of Bengal at 203 Heene Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 11