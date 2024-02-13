Food hygiene ratings given to six Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: A cake fix at BN13; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Crabshack at 1 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Slug & Lettuce at Slug And Lettuce 20 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: The Rose and Crown at The Rose And Crown 169 - 173 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: The Elephant In The Room at The Elephant In The Room 40 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Favorite Chicken at Restaurant 58 Teville Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 8