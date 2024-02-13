Food hygiene ratings given to six Worthing establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Rated 5: A cake fix at BN13; rated on February 8

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Crabshack at 1 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Slug & Lettuce at Slug And Lettuce 20 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: The Rose and Crown at The Rose And Crown 169 - 173 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Elephant In The Room at The Elephant In The Room 40 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 7

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: