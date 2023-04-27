Food hygiene ratings given to three Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 1: Flower Pot Pizza trading at New Amsterdam at 79 High Street, Worthing; rated on March 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Elephant in the Room at The Elephant In The Room 40 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 22

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: