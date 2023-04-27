Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings given to three Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.



Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 1: Flower Pot Pizza trading at New Amsterdam at 79 High Street, Worthing; rated on March 22

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: The Elephant in the Room at The Elephant In The Room 40 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 22

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: The Goose Orange Buffalo at 18a Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 22