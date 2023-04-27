Food hygiene ratings given to three Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: Flower Pot Pizza trading at New Amsterdam at 79 High Street, Worthing; rated on March 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Elephant in the Room at The Elephant In The Room 40 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 22
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: The Goose Orange Buffalo at 18a Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 22