Food hygiene ratings given to three Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: Kolbeh at 38a Ann Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 30
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Noodle Factory at 30 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 3
• Rated 5: Curry Zone at 9 Wallace Parade Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 1