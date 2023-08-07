BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to three Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 1: Kolbeh at 38a Ann Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 30

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Noodle Factory at 30 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Curry Zone at 9 Wallace Parade Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 1