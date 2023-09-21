Food hygiene ratings given to three Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bird & Blend Tea Co. Worthing at Unit 3 6 Woods Way, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 14
• Rated 5: CJ Munchies at 25 Strand Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 14
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 1: King Pizza and Kebab at Shop 87 Salvington Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 15