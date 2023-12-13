Food hygiene ratings given to three Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club Ltd at Pavilion Bowling Club 78 Pavilion Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on November 7
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: King Pizza and Kebab at Shop 87 Salvington Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on November 16
• Rated 1: Tasty China Chinese Takeaway at 131 South Farm Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on November 7