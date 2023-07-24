Food hygiene ratings given to three Worthing restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: McDonald's at 8 - 12 Liverpool Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 21
• Rated 5: Tern Restaurant at Southern Pavilion Worthing Pier The Promenade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 20
• Rated 4: Zeera Bangladeshi Cuisine at 54 Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 16
It means that of Worthing's 213 similar establishments with ratings, 170 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.