NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Food hygiene ratings given to three Worthing restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 5: McDonald's at 8 - 12 Liverpool Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 21

    • Rated 5: Tern Restaurant at Southern Pavilion Worthing Pier The Promenade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 20

    • Rated 4: Zeera Bangladeshi Cuisine at 54 Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 16

    It means that of Worthing's 213 similar establishments with ratings, 170 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.