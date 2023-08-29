BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to three Worthing restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Pickles at 54 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 21

• Rated 4: Skewered at 53 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 21

• Rated 3: Bao Haus at 55 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 21

It means that of Worthing's 213 similar establishments with ratings, 166 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.