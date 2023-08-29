Food hygiene ratings given to three Worthing restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Pickles at 54 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 21
• Rated 4: Skewered at 53 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 21
• Rated 3: Bao Haus at 55 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 21
It means that of Worthing's 213 similar establishments with ratings, 166 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.