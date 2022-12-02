Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Issa Sushi, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cafe 31 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 27.