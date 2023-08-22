BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:45 BST

The Last Melon also trading as Woods Takeaway, a pub, bar or nightclub at 6 New Street, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 14.

And Hami, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 64 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of one on July 17.