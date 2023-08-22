Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Last Melon also trading as Woods Takeaway, a pub, bar or nightclub at 6 New Street, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 14.
And Hami, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 64 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of one on July 17.