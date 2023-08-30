Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Tasting Room By Merakai Brewing, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Tasting Room 8 Stanford Square, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 25.
And Uncle Sams, a takeaway at 34 Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of four on July 25.