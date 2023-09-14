BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

DRNK, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Worthing Leisure Centre Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 12.

And Mr Chippy, a takeaway at 11 Station Parade Tarring Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of four on August 9.