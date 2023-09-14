Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
DRNK, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Worthing Leisure Centre Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 12.
And Mr Chippy, a takeaway at 11 Station Parade Tarring Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of four on August 9.