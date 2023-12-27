BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
Thai Street Food, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Bath Place, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 17.

And Gntrooster, a takeaway at 4 Dominion Buildings Dominion Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of four on November 21.