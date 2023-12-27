Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Thai Street Food, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Bath Place, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 17.
And Gntrooster, a takeaway at 4 Dominion Buildings Dominion Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of four on November 21.