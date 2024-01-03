BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:24 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Cafe Ice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Worthing Ice Rink Steyne Gardens, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.

And Texas Pizza, a takeaway at Shop 24a North Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of one on November 28.