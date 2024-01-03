Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cafe Ice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Worthing Ice Rink Steyne Gardens, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.
And Texas Pizza, a takeaway at Shop 24a North Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of one on November 28.