Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Sussex Yeoman, a pub, bar or nightclub at Hungry Horse Palatine Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 6.
And Bungaroosh, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Bath Place, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of four on December 6.