BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:06 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sussex Yeoman, a pub, bar or nightclub at Hungry Horse Palatine Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 6.

And Bungaroosh, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Bath Place, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of four on December 6.