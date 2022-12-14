Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Aunty Bunny's Hut, at Unit 10 The Montague Centre Liverpool Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.

And Jenito’s Fried Chicken, at 143 Montague Street, Worthing was also given a score of four on November 8.

It means that of Worthing's 209 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 165 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.