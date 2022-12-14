Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Aunty Bunny's Hut, at Unit 10 The Montague Centre Liverpool Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.
And Jenito’s Fried Chicken, at 143 Montague Street, Worthing was also given a score of four on November 8.
It means that of Worthing's 209 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 165 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.