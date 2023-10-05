BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing restaurants

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Shafiques, at 42 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 30.

And Miracle's Cafe and Restaurant, at Cafe 86 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of one on August 30.

It means that of Worthing's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 169 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.