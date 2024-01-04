BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Texas Pizza, at Shop 24a North Street, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 3.

And Chips Inc, at 140 Aldsworth Avenue, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of four on November 29.

It means that of Worthing's 113 takeaways with ratings, 78 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.