Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Texas Pizza, at Shop 24a North Street, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 3.
And Chips Inc, at 140 Aldsworth Avenue, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of four on November 29.
It means that of Worthing's 113 takeaways with ratings, 78 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.