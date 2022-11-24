Food hygiene ratings handed to five Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: G-Lite at 31 Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on November 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Cow & Oak at Cow And Oak 67 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on November 22
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Oz's Charcoal Grill at Cafe 77 Salvington Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 19
• Rated 3: Akash at 62 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 19
• Rated 2: Noodle Factory at 30 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 19