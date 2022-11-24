Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings handed to five Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: G-Lite at 31 Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on November 23

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Cow & Oak at Cow And Oak 67 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on November 22

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Oz's Charcoal Grill at Cafe 77 Salvington Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 19

    • Rated 3: Akash at 62 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 19

    • Rated 2: Noodle Factory at 30 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 19