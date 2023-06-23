NationalWorldTV
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at Unit 1 Pages Corner Ham Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 15

    • Rated 5: Esquires Coffee at 25 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 13

    • Rated 5: Calcutta 16 Worthing at Restaurant 34 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 12

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 3: Cherry House at Restaurant 216 Findon Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 18