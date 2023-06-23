Food hygiene ratings handed to four Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at Unit 1 Pages Corner Ham Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Esquires Coffee at 25 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Calcutta 16 Worthing at Restaurant 34 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 12
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Cherry House at Restaurant 216 Findon Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 18