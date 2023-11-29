Food hygiene ratings handed to four Worthing restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Worthing cafe Ltd at 2 Dominion Buildings Dominion Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on November 28
• Rated 5: Brooklands Cafe at Brooklands Cafe Brooklands Pleasure Park Western Road, Sompting, West Sussex; rated on November 27
• Rated 5: Gather & Gather UK Ltd at Glaxo Smithkline Southdownview Way, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on November 27
• Rated 4: Sea Lane Cafe at Sea Lane Cafe Marine Crescent, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 24
It means that of Worthing's 222 similar establishments with ratings, 174 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.