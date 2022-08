Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Worthing establishments

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Petite Fairytale Boutique at Shop 7 Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Umber Coffee House at 45 Teville Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Bee Sweet at 107 South Farm Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: The Dining Room at Restaurant 14 Crescent Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: Val's Cafe at BN11; rated on July 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Roots (Worthing) LTD at Bar 42 42 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Worthing Rowing And Sports Club at Worthing Rowing And Sports Club Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 9

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fillets fish and chips at 7 Dominion Buildings Dominion Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 2