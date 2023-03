Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Malt Cafe at Restaurant 167 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Costa at Worthing Hospital Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: Curry Leaf Cafe at New Amsterdam 79 High Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 11

• Rated 1: The Original Pie and Mash Shop at 86 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Mulberry at Public House The Mulberry Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 13

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: +39 Pizza on the Road at Former 195 Heene Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 15