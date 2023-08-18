BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sight Support Worthing at Sight Support Worthing 48 Rowlands Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 16

• Rated 1: Worthing Peri Peri also trading as Hollywood Pizza at 60 Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 1: Karma Lounge at 171 - 173 Tarring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 20