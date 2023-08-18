Food hygiene ratings handed to three Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Sight Support Worthing at Sight Support Worthing 48 Rowlands Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 16
• Rated 1: Worthing Peri Peri also trading as Hollywood Pizza at 60 Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on July 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 1: Karma Lounge at 171 - 173 Tarring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 20