Food hygiene ratings handed to three Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Ye olde house at home at 77 Broadwater Street East, Worthing; rated on October 2
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pasha Kebab House at 5 Dominion Buildings Dominion Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 28
• Rated 3: GNT Roosters at 4 Dominion Buildings Dominion Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 29