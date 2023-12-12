Food hygiene ratings handed to three Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Mangiamo at 47 - 49 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on December 8
• Rated 5: OCS at Highdown House Yeoman Way, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on December 7
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Mumbai Kitchen Worthing at 75 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on November 6