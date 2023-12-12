BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Dec 2023, 09:05 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Mangiamo at 47 - 49 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on December 8

    • Rated 5: OCS at Highdown House Yeoman Way, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on December 7

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 1: Mumbai Kitchen Worthing at 75 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on November 6