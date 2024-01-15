BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club Ltd at Pavilion Bowling Club 78 Pavilion Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 11

    • Rated 4: VUDU at 17 Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on December 8

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Chips Inc at 140 Aldsworth Avenue, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 10