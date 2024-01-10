Food hygiene ratings handed to three Worthing restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Beats N Eats at 85-87 Montague Street, Worthing; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: MONTAGUE GYROS at Unit 3 The Montague Centre Liverpool Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 5
• Rated 4: Hollywood Bowl at Grafton Centre Ten Pin Bowling Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on December 5
It means that of Worthing's 224 similar establishments with ratings, 175 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.