Food hygiene ratings handed to three Worthing takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:38 GMT
Takeaways

The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mumbai Kitchen Worthing at 75 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 7

    • Rated 5: Oriental House at 10 Downlands Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 7

    • Rated 4: Goring KFC at 339 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 4

    It means that of Worthing's 111 similar establishments with ratings, 78 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.