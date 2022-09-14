Food hygiene ratings handed to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Worthing Peri Peri also trading as Hollywood Pizza, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 60 Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 13.
And Tings, a takeaway at 88 Ham Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of four on August 9.