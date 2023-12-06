BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Dec 2023, 08:24 GMT
Thomas A Becket Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Thomas A Becket 146 Rectory Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 31.

And Charcoal Grill, a takeaway at 50 Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of three on October 31.