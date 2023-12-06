Food hygiene ratings handed to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Thomas A Becket Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Thomas A Becket 146 Rectory Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 31.
And Charcoal Grill, a takeaway at 50 Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of three on October 31.