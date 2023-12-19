Food hygiene ratings handed to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cow & Oak, a pub, bar or nightclub at Cow And Oak 67 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 13.
And Cafe Montague, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Montague Place, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of two on November 6.