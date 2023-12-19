BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Dec 2023, 09:32 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Cow & Oak, a pub, bar or nightclub at Cow And Oak 67 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 13.

And Cafe Montague, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Montague Place, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of two on November 6.