NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Worthing restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Perch Pizza, at 1 Beach Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Calcutta 16 Worthing, at Restaurant 34 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of three on May 4.

It means that of Worthing's 211 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 169 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.