Food hygiene ratings handed to two Worthing restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Perch Pizza, at 1 Beach Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 17.
And Calcutta 16 Worthing, at Restaurant 34 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of three on May 4.
It means that of Worthing's 211 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 169 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.