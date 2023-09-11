Food hygiene ratings handed to two Worthing restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Toybox Cafe, at 34 - 36 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 6.
And Fernando's Grill Restaurant, at 33 Chatsworth Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of four on August 4.
It means that of Worthing's 213 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 165 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.