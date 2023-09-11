BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Worthing restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Toybox Cafe, at 34 - 36 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 6.

And Fernando's Grill Restaurant, at 33 Chatsworth Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given a score of four on August 4.

It means that of Worthing's 213 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 165 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.