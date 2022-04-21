The company has been based in Lancing since it was first established there in 1922 and it has expanded across West Sussex, with branches in Bognor Regis, Worthing, Henfield, Horsham and Burgess Hill.

It was felt fitting the 100th anniversary should be celebrated ‘at home’, with an exciting, large scale, community-focused event on Beach Green, Lancing, on July 9.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gardner and Scardifield has been based in Lancing since it was first established there in 1922 and it has expanded across West Sussex, with branches in Bognor Regis, Worthing, Henfield, Horsham and Burgess Hill

Nick Neale, managing director, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating 100 years of trading and supporting the community in and around West Sussex.

“Despite huge challenges and recent tragedies, we are keen to showcase everything we do in terms of supplying building, electrical and general DIY materials but, more importantly, it will reinforce our commitment to the area and our local community.

“To showcase musical talent, have traditional attractions, delicious local food and drink, and capture eras gone by, while looking to the future, is the perfect way of celebrating our special anniversary.

“There will be something for all the family and the event will certainly benefit local good causes. We are delighted to announce that our main charity partner is the fantastic St Barnabas Hospice charity.”

This event will commemorate the centenary and the journey Gardner and Scardifield and the local community has been on over the past century, while also looking to the future and how the business will continue to evolve in the next 100 years.

It will be a family-friendly event, with entertainment, food and drink, and attractions available for the general public as well as staff and customers.

One of the main aims is to raise money for local causes, with all surplus funds raised to be distributed.

A spokesperson for St Barnabas House, the hospice for the Worthing, Adur, Arun and Henfield areas, said: “We are so grateful to be part of this wonderful event and it will mean that we can continue to support adults with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones so they can enjoy life as fully as possible, for the time they have left together.”