Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Spilt Milk Coffee Club at 54 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: Well Hungry Pizza at The Vine 27 - 29 High Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Heartbreaker at Heartbreaker 3 The Broadway Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 31
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Fernandos Express at 2 Connaught Buildings Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: Magpies Magnificent Pies at Kiosk 3 West Of 20 The Promenade Worthing Pier The Promenade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 25