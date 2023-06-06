Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Spilt Milk Coffee Club at 54 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Well Hungry Pizza at The Vine 27 - 29 High Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Heartbreaker at Heartbreaker 3 The Broadway Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 31

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fernandos Express at 2 Connaught Buildings Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 31

