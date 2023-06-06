NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Worthing establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Spilt Milk Coffee Club at 54 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 31

    • Rated 5: Well Hungry Pizza at The Vine 27 - 29 High Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 31

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Heartbreaker at Heartbreaker 3 The Broadway Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 31

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Fernandos Express at 2 Connaught Buildings Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 31

    • Rated 5: Magpies Magnificent Pies at Kiosk 3 West Of 20 The Promenade Worthing Pier The Promenade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 25